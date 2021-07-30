SMC enforcers nab snatch thief at Jalan Central

SIBU (July 30): Four members of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Enforcement team nabbed a 28-year-old snatch thief who was making a getaway at Jalan Central here yesterday morning.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the team was monitoring the nearby Sibu Central Market when they saw the suspect running across the street.

“They immediately gave chase and managed to arrest the suspect who was later handed over to the police for investigation,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley commended the enforcement officers for assisting the police in apprehending the suspect.

“Such is the kind of spirit which is highly recommendable,” he added.

In the incident, a 65-year-old victim and her daughter were crossing Jalan Central and returning to their rented house at Jalan Tiong Hua at about 10.10am when the suspect struck.

The suspect suddenly appeared from behind and snatched her wallet containing RM40, her identity card, the identity card of her husband, an ATM card and a Kenyalang Gold Card before fleeing and hiding in a hotel after realizing that he was being chased.

After he was arrested, the suspect was sent for Covid-19 test and the result returned negative.

Stanley said the suspect will be investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for snatching.