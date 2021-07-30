Supermarket in Kota Samarahan listed in HIDE today – SDMC

KUCHING (July 30): Supermarket Farley KS Sdn Bhd in Kota Samarahan has been listed under the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement, all in all 263 premises in the state have been put under HIDE list to date.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken.

He said premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of Covid-19 clusters and do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, Khairy added.