SUV flips onto its side on Serian flyover

KUCHING (July 30): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) flipped onto its side after it was involved in a single vehicle accident at the Serian flyover around 4.15am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it is believed that the victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a road divider on the flyover.

At the scene were firefighters from the Serian fire station, who had to extricate the victim from the damaged vehicle.

After receiving first aid at the scene, he was brought to Serian Hospital for further medical treatment.

Firefighters wrapped up the operation at 5am after ensuring that the scene was clear,

When contacted, Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said as of 10am, the victim had yet to lodge a police report.

In a separate case today, an SUV was totally destroyed in a fire at Taman Duranda Emas, Jalan Kuching-Serian around 1.40am.

Firefighters from the Siburan fire station managed to extinguished the fire with two water hoses.

It is understood that the vehicle was parked behind a commercial shop lot when it somehow caught fire.