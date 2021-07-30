Two workers’ quarters, two longhouses put under EMCO in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING (July 30): Two workers’ quarters and two longhouses have placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since yesterday, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement today, SDMC revealed that the KL Engineering Sdn Bhd workers quarters and Parasmak Plywood Sdn Bhd workers quarters, both in Bintulu, have been placed under EMCO from July 29 to August 11.

Rh Gilbert Melina, Kampung Rawan Ili, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman has been placed under EMCO starting today till August 12, while Rh Pitre Ambit Tinting Mawang, Jalan Petai in Sarikei starting today till August 16.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Seratau in Padawan here has been extended starting tomorrow till August 13.

SDMC has also declared the end of EMCO at five localities today.

The EMCO at both Ponyplastic and Ladang Karisma workers quarters in Bintulu ended on July 29 and July 30 respectively; Rh Allin, Sungai Seleku in Sarikei and Kampung Astana Lot together with Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar in Kuching ended their EMCO on July 30; and Rh Sap, Sg Tulai, Bintangor in Meradong has ended on July 31.