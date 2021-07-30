Wanita PN fully supports Muhyiddin, upholds and respects King’s decree

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): Wanita Perikatan Nasional (Wanita PN) have expressed unequivocal support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister and head of government.

Wanita PN in a statement tonight said the prime minister had led the country well amid a very challenging environment following the Covid-19 pandemic, and remained loyal to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The Prime Minister has carried out the king’s decree to hold a Special Parliamentary sitting which is currently underway, and all matters have been organised in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution, without any intention to violate them,” said Wanita PN in the statement.

The statement was jointly issued by Srikandi Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Dewan Muslimat PAS chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Wiranita STAR chief Evelyn Gobile, Wanita SAPP chief Irene Chan Kam Lan and Wanita Gerakan chief Janice Wong Oi Foon.

In the same statement, Wanita PN also stressed that the government led by the prime minister had always upheld the practice of Parliamentary Democracy with Constitutional Monarchy in the country and that the government would never commit treason against the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We also uphold and respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement as issued by Istana Negara yesterday, especially with regard to His Majesty’s concern for the welfare of the people, and call on all parties to work together to find a solution,” Wanita PN said.

Wanita PN also called on all parties to work together with the prime minister and the government to focus on the most pressing agenda at the moment, which is to fight Covid-19 and restore the livelihood of the people. – Bernama