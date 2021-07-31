1,035 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 cases in the state remained in the four figures, as 1,035 infections were recorded on July 31.

Two new clusters, Kluster Gambaron Dua in Telupid and Kluster Jalan Corak in Tongod, were also recorded in the past 24 hours.

Close contact screenings contributed the highest 48 per cent (497) of the total number of cases on Saturday.

A total of 18 per cent (191) were recorded from existing clusters.

Meanwhile, symptomatic screenings saw 251 cases, equivalent to 24.3 per cent of the total.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun reiterated that it is a clear sign that the Covid-19 virus is already in the community and the infection occurs sporadically.

For the record, 115 from the total cases were accused persons and inmates.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest daily cases with 212 followed by Tawau 139, Tuaran 72, Telupid 71, Kota Marudu 70, Penampang 67, Sandakan 52, Keningau 49, Beaufort 45, Papar 42, Beluran 35, Kinabatangan 33, Sipitang 33, Kunak 22, Lahad Datu 21, Putatan 17, Kudat 10, Tenom 8, Kalabakan 6, Nabawan 6, Semporna 5, Kota Belud 5, Pitas 5, Tongod 4, Ranau 4 and Tambunan 2.

The state government through enforcement agencies, is increasing monitoring to ensure compliance with all SOPs.