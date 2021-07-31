Aaron-Wooi Yik: Thank you for your support Malaysia

TOKYO (July 31): National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have expressed their appreciation for the support of all Malaysians in their journey to an Olympic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The young pair, who are making their Olympic debut here, described the continuous support from various parties as having fuelled their desire to continue to give their best even though their contribution does not have the glitter of gold.

“Thank you to all of you who supported us… all Malaysians, our families, BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia) and the panel of coaches.

“If not for all your support, we may not be here right now, with the Olympic Games medal to our name,” said Aaron, 24.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s bronze is Malaysia’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after more than a week since the Games officially opened on July 23.

Aaron-Wooi Yik bounced back from a first-game setback to overcome Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza here today.

Aaron said that although they lost the first game, they were able to absorb all the pressure and rise to the occasion to win the next two games.

He also believes that the win would further motivate them in their career in facing future major championships.

‘This success is a start that gives us confidence in facing future tournaments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik said that although they lost the first game, they never gave up hope and, instead, had faith in themselves to win the medal.

“Before taking to the court, we had already formulated a strategy because they are experienced. Still, we lost the first game.

“In the second game, we were not demoralised and gave it our best as we had faith in ourselves and, finally, we managed to beat them in three games,” said Wooi Yik, 23.

He said that although the medal was not gold, they were still proud to be able to contribute the first medal to the country at the Tokyo Olympics. – Bernama