Badminton pair Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yiik delivers bronze for Malaysia’s first medal at Tokyo

Soh (left) hits a shot next to Chia in their men’s doubles badminton bronze medal match against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. – AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Malaysia’s top badminton men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik delivered Malaysia’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with a bronze following their 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 win over Indonesia’s Muhammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

The duo came back from a lacklustre first set to win their first ever Olympic medal in their maiden appearance.

The world No. 9 pair are the only survivors in the badminton draw after every other shuttler, except men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, lost in the group stages. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME

