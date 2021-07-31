Badminton pair Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yiik delivers bronze for Malaysia’s first medal at Tokyo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Malaysia’s top badminton men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik delivered Malaysia’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with a bronze following their 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 win over Indonesia’s Muhammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

The duo came back from a lacklustre first set to win their first ever Olympic medal in their maiden appearance.

The world No. 9 pair are the only survivors in the badminton draw after every other shuttler, except men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, lost in the group stages. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME