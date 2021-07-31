Chinese national hurt in fall from building

PENAMPANG: A Chinese national, believed to be a construction supervisor, sustained broken ribs after falling from a building at a construction site at Cybercity here on Saturday morning.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the man allegedly slipped and fell from the fifth floor to the fourth floor of the building around 8.30am.

“Early reports stated that the man sustained broken ribs, leg and head injuries.

“He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services team from the State Fire and Rescue Department, where he is reported to be in stable condition,” said Haris on Saturday.

Haris said initial police investigation revealed no foul play in the incident, but investigation is still being carried out.

Meanwhile, the Penampang Fire and Rescue Services Department, in a statement said, a distress call was made to the station at 8.34am of the incident.

Penampang Fire and Rescue operation chief Benny Lim said the victim had been taken down from the fourth floor to the ground floor by workers at the site when the fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

“Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team immediately treated the victim before he was taken to hospital for further treatment,” said Benny, adding that the operation ended at 9.10am.