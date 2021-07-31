Contribution of MAF, PDRM personnel invaluable in fight against Covid-19 – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, especially those on the front lines, have made invaluable contributions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said these security frontline warriors had proved their perseverance by putting their lives on the line to protect Malaysians, despite some of them getting infected with Covid-19 themselves and even succumbing to the virus.

“From monitoring the country’s borders and manning roadblocks as well as ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures to helping those affected with the distribution of food baskets.

“… from helping in our vaccination drive to the treatment of Covid-19 patients, these frontline heroes together with frontliner healthcare warriors have always given their best in providing services to the people and the country.

“To those who are still on duty, I would like to say thank you. May you all be given good health and protected from any danger and harm,” said Muhyiddin in a statement uploaded on his Facebook in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration today. — Bernama