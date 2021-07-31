Covid-19: 485 new cases detected with three deaths in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 31): Another three more people in Sarawak have succumbed to Covid-19, as the state recorded 485 new cases today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), with Kuching contributed to more than half of the total new cases.

SDMC in today’s update said two of the deaths involved women aged 80 and 43 respectively, who died at the Sibu Hospital, and a woman aged 83 who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Both of the women who died in Sibu were found positive on July 14. The 80-year-old woman had comorbidities of high-blood, dyslipidemia and heart disease, while the 43-year-old had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

“The woman who died at SGH was found positive on July 23 and had no comorbidities,” the committee said.

On the new cases, 274 cases were recorded from Kuching alone, followed by Serian with 101 cases.

“Sibu and Bau each recorded 21 cases respectively; Bintulu recorded 12 cases and Kabong 11 cases,” the committee said.

Seventeen districts recorded single-digit cases; with Samarahan at seven cases, Simunjan (6), Tatau (5) and Beluru (4).

Miri, Betong, Subis and Mukah each recorded three cases; Saratok and Kapit each recorded two cases; while Lundu, Tebedu, Sarikei, Telang Usan, Dalat, Song, and Pusa each recorded one case respectively.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 57 involve close contacts with 13 of them exhibiting symptoms); 54 from existing clusters with six cases with symptoms; 52 from Covid-19 screenings at health facilities; 121 from other screenings at health facilities with three exhibiting symptoms; and one involving an individual returning from Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, a total of 453 cases that have recovered and discharged from the hospital today; out of which 230 of them were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its PKRC; Sibu Hospital and its PKRC (64); Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (33); Betong PKRC (31); Serian PKRC (27); Unimas PKRC (17); Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC (17); Miri Hospital and its PKRC (15); Sarikei Hospital (8); Sri Aman Hospital (8) and Mukah Hospital (3).

This brought cumulative number of recoveries and discharged cases at 70,572 or 91.98 per cent of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

Currently, there are 5,519 cases that are still active.