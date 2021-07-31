Covid-19: Betong reverts to yellow zone, 16 red zone districts remaining

KUCHING (July 31): Betong District has gone from yellow zone to orange after recording 22 local Covid-19 transmissions in the past 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

Subis District meanwhile reverted to orange zone from red after recording 39 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

This brought the total number of orange zone districts in the state to seven, the committee said in a statement today.

The number of districts categorised as red zone today remained at 16.

At the same time, Lubok Antu has been classified as green zone from yellow after no Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last two weeks.

Other green zone districts were Marudi, Matu, Sebauh, Julau and Limbang.

Another 11 districts remained in the yellow zone.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.