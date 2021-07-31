Covid-19: Sarawak records 485 cases out of 17,786 nationwide

KUCHING (July 31): Sarawak today recorded 485 positive Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post.

The state recorded the fourth lowest number of daily cases, coming before Putrajaya (116), Perlis (16) and Labuan (9).

Malaysia continued its five-digit daily figure with 17,786 cases today with Selangor remaining at the top with 6,400 cases.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,962 cases and Kedah with 1,389 cases.

Other states recording new cases today were Johor with 1,144 cases, Sabah (1,033), Negeri Sembilan (929), Terengganu (883), Perak (775), Pulau Pinang (713), Melaka (697), Pahang (653) and Kelantan (580).

To date, Malaysia’s cumulative tally of positive cases stands at 1,113,272 cases.