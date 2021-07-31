Customs seize contraband cigarettes worth over RM41,000 in Sarikei

SIBU (July 31): The Royal Malaysia Customs Department (JKDM) has seized a total of 46,000 sticks of contraband cigarettes valued at RM41,400 with unpaid duties worth RM307,704 from a premises in Sarikei on July 27.

Sarawak Customs director Herman Shah Abdullah said that the enforcement team raided the premises at around 12.20pm that day based on information received.

“An inspection conducted at the premise found the cigarettes, yet to be approved by the Customs Department, stored in the premises,” he said in a media statement.

He said the modus operandi of the offender was to use the premises as a temporary transit to store the cigarettes before distributing them to markets around Sarikei area.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, which carries a fine 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000, or jail not less than six months and not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue loss but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he said.

Herman also urged the public to cooperate and channel information involving cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, fireworks or drugs smuggling activities, by calling JKDM at its toll-free-line 1-800-88-8855 or via http://aduan.customs.gov.my.