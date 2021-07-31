Dewan Rakyat Speaker says leaving it to deputies to decide motion against AG and Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Harun today said he will refrain from deciding a motion against de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hasan and Attorney General Tan Sri Idris Harun who is his brother.

Azhar said the motion submitted by DAP’s Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran was received by his office on July 29.

It is understood the former minister wants action to be taken against the duo over Istana Negara’s recent statement that the decision to revoke the Emergency Ordinances (EO) was inaccurate and had confused members of the House.

“It is public knowledge that Idrus is my brother,” he said.

“Therefore, I have decided to abstain from making any decisions about, or that are linked to or are in any way related to the motion,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the decision will be made by his deputies Datuk Seri Rashid Hasnon and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman instead and he will not have any hand in the matter.

On Thursday, uproar broke out in the Dewan Rakyat after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim read out a statement from Istana Negara in which Yang Di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah clarified that he had not assented to the revocation of the EO.

The King was responding to Takiyuddin’s announcement in Parliament on Monday that the government had already revoked the EO on July 21. — Malay Mail