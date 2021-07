Eight Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Eight more localities in Sabah will be placed under 14-day Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting August 2, revealed Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In the city centre, Lorong Kuala Laut Likas, Kampung Warisan, Kampung Darau Menggatal, Kampung Rakyat Baru and Kuarters Pekerja Imbas Jaya Jalan Kionsom will be under lockdown.

The other areas are Kampung Melulugus and Lorong 3 Kampung Klias Baru in Beaufort.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Tinusa 2 in Sandakan will be extended for two more weeks starting August 1.

Hishammuddin also announced that EMCO at several localities will be lifted namely Apartment Seri Maju, Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Simpangan, Kota Marudu, Taman Zifa Bingkul, Beaufort and two areas in Tawau – QL Farm Breeder Jalan Stesen TV and Onika Quarry Workers Quarters.