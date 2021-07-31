EMCO in seven localities in Sabah, two in Pahang – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Seven localities in Sabah and two in Pahang will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Monday (Aug 2), said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said in Sabah, five localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Lorong Kuala Laut Likas; Kampung Warisan; Kampung Darau, Menggatal; Kampung Rakyat Baru and Kuarters Pekerja Imbas Jaya, Jalan Kionsom would be placed under the EMCO until Aug 14.

The EMCO in two other localities in Sabah – Kampung Melulugus and Lorong 3, Kampung Klias Baru in Beaufort – as well as two areas in Rompin, Pahang – Bandar Melati and Ladang Senang will be enforced from Monday until Aug 15.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all EMCO areas are the same as previously announced. Further information can be accessed at the National Security Council’s website at www.mkn.gov.my,” in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and EMCO today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Pos Iskandar, Bera, Pahang and Kampung Tinusa 2, Sandakan in Sabah that was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended to Aug 15.

However, Hishamuddin said the EMCO in several localities in Sarawak, Pahang, Sabah, Kedah and Negeri Sembilan would end tomorrow as scheduled.

The localities involved Taman Chembong Utama, Taman Chembong Jaya, Taman Sedia Raja in Mukim Chembong and Taman KSNS in Mukim Pedas (Negeri Sembilan); Taman Bandar Baru Sungai Lalang, Taman Lembah Permai and Kawasan Perindustrian Bakar Arang (including Taman Cahaya PKNK) in Kuala Muda, Kedah.

Other areas were Taman Zifa, Bingkul, Beaufort; QL Farm Breeder, Jalan Stesen TV and Kuarters Pekerja Onika Kuari, Tawau; Kampung Simpangan, Kota Marudu; Apartment Seri Maju, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah; Kuala Medang, Lipis (Pahang) and Kampung Emperoh Nyiru Grait, Kuching (Sarawak).

Hishammuddin also said that 61 premises were ordered to close yesterday for failing to adhere to the SOPs set by the government.

“A total of 219 individuals were compounded, 71 were also remanded yesterday for violating SOPs,” adding that 52 illegal immigrants were arrested and one land vehicle seized under Op Benteng. – Bernama