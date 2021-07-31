Foreign workers make up majority at Sibu mobile vaccination programme

SIBU (July 31): The mobile vaccination drive at Jalan Ding Lik Kong here gave out 248 doses of vaccine today, mostly to foreign workers, said a political secretary to the Chief Minister, Michael Tiang.

He pointed out the good response had surpassed their target of 200 doses for the two-day drive from 9am till 1pm today.

Tiang, who is the coordinator for the programme, added that the Ministry of Health has come up with a special coding to enable workers without any identification documents to receive their vaccine.

“At first, we were aiming for 200 people (to be vaccinated) but the response was overwhelming, where 248 doses of vaccine were given out, mainly to foreign workers.

“And I have to make it very clear that we want to ensure that whoever comes here, will be vaccinated, regardless whether they have passports or other personal identification documents whatsoever.

“For those, who really don’t have any identification documents, the ministry has designed a special coding for them to receive vaccines. That means, we are really opening up to everyone (to get vaccinated),” he told The Borneo Post when met at the mobile vaccination centre (PPV) housed in a bus at Lorong 11C (beside the shop houses) in Jalan Ding Lik Kong.

The mobile PPV is a bus from University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), which was converted specially for vaccination purposes.

In this regard, Tiang thanked employers who responded to their invitation by bringing their employees for vaccination.

“I always believe that whether (documented) foreign workers or ‘illegal’ (undocumented) workers, they shop at the same supermarket as I do.

“So, even if I am vaccinated and if they are not vaccinated, we are not safe. But if they are vaccinated and I am vaccinated – we are all safe and Sibu will be safer (from Covid-19),” he said.

Tiang added: “Based on this objective, we are really thankful to the Health Ministry for coming up with the flexible and aggressive approach to bring the mobile vaccination programme here for people to get vaccinated.”

Towards this end, he said the drive will continue from 9am till 1pm tomorrow.

“I hope more people will come so that we can vaccinate as many people as possible,” he said.

Additionally, he explained that the presence of the police was to maintain order and security including compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP).