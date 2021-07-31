GPS hopes state polls can happen earlier than February 2022, says sec-gen

KUCHING (July 31): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is hoping that the 12th Sarawak Election can take place earlier than February 2022, said its secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that GPS hopes that the state polls can happen earlier when the situation improves with the near success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Nanta pointed out that since almost 100 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population is expected to complete their vaccination in October, many restrictions will be relaxed and the people’s lives and livelihood will return to a semblance of normalcy in stages.

“When that happens, Yang di-Pertuan Agong may agree to end the Emergency earlier, which allows the Sarawak State Election (PRN) to be held for the people in the state to exercise their right in choosing and mandating GPS to form the state government.

“GPS places full confidence in the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak (TYT) in this matter,” said Nanta in a statement today.

A Federal Government Gazette dated July 30 stated that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had extended Emergency Order for Sarawak from Aug 2, 2021 to Feb 2, 2022.

Following that, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) also released a statement to say that there will be no state election in Sarawak while the Emergency Order is still enforced unless the Emergency is ended earlier.

According to Nanta again, GPS welcomes the concern shown by the King in declaring the Proclamation of Emergency in Sarawak which means the 12th State Election will have to be postponed.

“The Proclamation of Emergency is appropriate, after taking into consideration the safety and lives of the people in the state who are not yet ready to face the State Election due to the still-high transmission of Covid-19,” he said.

The State Election was supposed to take place after the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is dissolved when the current nationwide Emergency ends tomorrow (Aug 1).