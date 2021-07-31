Health Dept announces Flying Doctor schedule for August

KUCHING (July 31): The Sarawak Health Department today released the Flying Doctor Service (PDU) schedule for Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang divisions for Aug 1 to Aug 15.

In a statement, the department said residents in these divisions are urged to wait in their homes or longhouses for the service.

In Sri Aman, the PDU service will be available at Rh. Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak in thhe morning and Rh. Thomas, Banggal in the afternoon on Aug 11 (Wednesday); Rh. Muggu Sawa, Pantu in the morning and Rh. Mamut, Langgir, Lingga in the afternoon on Aug 12 (Thursday); and Rh. Rimong, Begantong in the morning and Rh. Lidom, Sungai Paya, Menjuau in the afternoon on Aug 13 (Friday).

In Sarikei, the PDU service will head to SRK Kota in the morning and Rh. Ajai, Ulu Entaih in the afternoon on Aug 2 (Monday); Rh. Barak in the morning and SRK Jambu in the afternoon on Aug 3 (Tuesday); Rh. Tawie in the morning and Rh. Janting in the afternoon on Aug 4 (Wednesday); Rh. Enggie in the morning and Kemalih in the afternoon on Aug 5 (Thursday); Rh. Bugle in the morning and SRK Ju in the afternoon on Aug 6 (Friday); and Rh. Kiroh in the morning and Rh. Umar in the afternoon on Aug 9 (Monday).

The PDU service will be available at Rh. Gayut in the morning and Nanga Arau in the afternoon on Aug 2 (Monday); Rh. Ansi in the morning and Rh. Asun in the afternoon on Aug 3 (Tuesday); Rh. Jarau, Jagau in the morning and Rh. Unjau Pol in the afternoon on Aug 4 (Wednesday); Rh. Seliau in the morning and Rh. Tuan in the afternoon on Aug 5 (Thursday); and Rh. Engkayau, Ulu Machan in the morning and Rh. Janting in the afternoon on Aug 6 (Friday).

In Kapit, it will arrive at Rh. Nuga in the morning and Rh. Manila in the afternoon on Aug 9 (Monday); Rh. Liun in the morning and Rh. Messop, Ibau in the afternoon on Aug 11 (Wednesday); Rh. Berangan in the morning and Rh. Sari in the afternoon on Aug 12 (Thursday); and Long Singut in the morning on Aug 13 (Friday).

In Miri, residents can expect the PDU service at Long Lamai in the morning and Long Banga in the afternoon on Aug 4 (Wednesday); Long Kelian in the morning on Aug 5 (Thursday), Ba’Pakan in the morning on Aug 6 (Friday); Long Kawi on Aug 9 (Monday); Long Sait in the morning on Aug 11 (Wednesday); Ba’Ajeng in the morning on Aug 12 (Thursday); and Ba’ Data Bila in the morning on Aug 13 (Friday).

In Limbang, the PDU service will head to Sungai Adang in the morning on Aug 2 (Monday); and Pa’ Berunut in the morning and Pa’Puti in the afternoon on Aug 3 (Tuesday).

For further information, members of the public can contact assistant medical officer at the department, Ashley Dorithy at 082-473200 (ext 268).