Health Minister: Over 20 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in M’sia as of July 30

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): A total of 20,014,549 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), which began last Feb 24, until yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Based on an infographic posted on his Twitter, Dr Adham said 13,500,479 of the doses were administered as first dose, while 6,514,070 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 41.3 per cent of the country’s population have received the first dose, while 19.9 per cent have completed their Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, Dr Adham said 512,097 doses were administered yesterday, with 315,737 of them as first dose and 196,360 doses to second dose recipients. — Bernama