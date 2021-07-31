Jalan KJD collision claims life of motorcyclist, third fatality in a week

JULAU (July 31): A motorcyclist perished in an accident at Mile 14 Jalan Kelipu-Julau-Durin (KJD) here yesterday afternoon after he was struck by a van shortly after making a U-turn.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin identified the deceased as Collin Baring Empam of Rumah Tedung, Sungai Tuah, Kanowit.

He said the incident happened around 12.30pm when the motorcyclist was making his way towards Bintangor.

“Based on initial investigation, he had made a U-turn and was hit from behind by a van. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Julau Health Clinic,” said Andam, adding the victim’s motorcycle had also burst into flames following the collision.

He said the body was sent to Sarikei Hospital for a post-mortem, with the case being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Andam said yesterday’s fatal crash was the third fatality reported along Jalan KJD this week.

The first was on July 26 when an eight-year-old boy died after being hit by a car while crossing the road at KM16, while the second occurred the following night near the junction to Julau, when a 53-year-old man crashed into the rear of a road roller parked by the shoulder of the road.