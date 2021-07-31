JCI Padawan remains active throughout current phase of MCO

KUCHING (July 31): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) continues to actively engage its members in activities meant to improve themselves, even during these challenging times.

Recently, it conducted two programmes meant to enhance business and administrative skills of its members here.

The first was a business networking session, which was jointly conducted with BNI Signature – a unit under BNI, which is a global business networking and referral organisation.

“Both BNI Signature and JCI Padawan have strong and energetic members whose professional experiences could be of advantage to our members.

“We believe that this cooperation would provide a meaningful enhancement and progression to our business networking objectives and goals,” said JCI Padawan commission director (business) Angel Kryslynn Chieng, who was also the organising chairperson of the session.

Another activity was an administrative course, which involved a total of 33 members from JCI Padawan, JCI Damai, JCI Kuching, JCI Lutong, JCI Mandarin Sibu and JCI Riam.

The facilitator was Henry Lee, the 2021 JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak digital transformation director.

The course served to enhance JCI members’ knowledge about advancing their careers at local organisation-level – perfect for new recruits and also those eyeing for a position on JCI board of directors.

“In JCI, there are many free courses available for members who want to upgrade their management and administrative skills,” said JCI Padawan vice-president (individuals) Christabelle Winona Chimon, who headed the organising committee of the programme.

In compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the current phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), both activities were conducted via Zoom platform.

JCI is a great platform for everyone wishing to develop their skills, obtain business connections and also serve the local community.