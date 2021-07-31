JCI Padawan seeks more collaborations for Food Aid Project

KUCHING (July 31): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) welcomes any collaboration with individuals, businesses or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in its ongoing ‘Food Aid Project’.

According to JCI Padawan president Rachael Justin, this initiative is meant to help alleviate the burden off the families whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the restrictions imposed as means to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Earlier this month, we distributed 50 bags of rice to the affected families in Padawan area, where we received solid support from (Batu Kitang) assemblyman YB Lo Khere Chiang, who is also the chairman of Padawan Municipal Council.

“Special thanks also to the sponsors PP William, Louis Muk, Candice, Qubee and Hon for their generous donations.

“Our deepest appreciation also to the police personnel from the Padawan District police headquarters (IPD) for helping us distribute the rice to the affected families,” she said in a statement.

Most recently, the JCI Padawan team went out to deliver a total of 1,000 packs of ‘Nasi Ayam Penyet’ to 11 locations comprising villages under active case detection (ACD) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), as well as vaccination centres (PPVs) and quarantine centres.

“Apart from delivering food to villagers in need, this programme also marked our appreciation to all the frontliners – whether they’re from the health sector, the police and armed forces, Rela, Civil Defence Force or even the volunteers,” said Rachael, while expressing special thanks to 3H’s Corner for its generous donation of the food, as well as to Kuching Food Aid and Kuching Runner Community for assisting her team in the delivery.

The ‘Nasi Ayam Penyet’ packs were delivered to the Halfway House of Prisons Department Sarawak, the quarantine centres at Anjung Kasih and Institusi Aminuddin Baki, Taman BDC, Kampung Tabuan and Kampung Astana (both under ACD), Kampung Tabuan Melayu (under EMCO), as well as the PPVs at Tanah Putih Health Clinic, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Stadium Perpaduan Negeri and Kozi Square.

Those wishing to help can contact Rachael via 012-856 4012, or JCI Padawan general legal counsel Kristaine Alexander via 016-865 4629.