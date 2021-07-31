Khairy: Walk-in vaccinations in Klang Valley to begin on August 2

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today that walk-in vaccinations for Klang Valley residents will start on Monday (August 2) rather than tomorrow.

The walk-ins will be primarily for those aged 40 and above, as well as those with comorbidities.

“Walk-in vaccinations for those above the age of 18 will begin on Thursday (August 5),” Khairy said at a press conference during an official visit to the vaccination programme for China residents in Malaysia, at the Palace of the Golden Horses Hotel in Seri Kembangan.

He added that not all vaccination centres (PPV) will receive walk-ins, with a list of the premises to be announced by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force shortly.

“The PPVs which can receive walk-ins will be on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on their capacity. The public will be informed of the capacity for the day, with those who do not manage to get vaccinated on that day will be given priority the following day.

“Walk-ins will also cater to those who have not yet received appointments (on the MySejahtera app), cancelled their appointments, or even those who have yet to register for the vaccination programme (on MySejahtera),” Khairy said.

The minister expressed his confidence that 99 per cent of adults in the Klang Valley who have registered to be vaccinated will get their appointment dates to do so by tomorrow.

“We have cleared everyone. It is just that we are rounding up those who have either cancelled their appointments or did not show up.

“This is not to say that by August there will be no vaccinations in the Klang Valley whatsoever. There will be of course second dose appointments, and even some who will receive their first dose appointments, since there will be people who missed out,” he said, adding that this will also include undocumented migrants.

During the visit to the programme alongside China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, Khairy said Malaysia has already procured approximately 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which will be increased to 15 million doses or more, if possible.

Putrajaya has also purchased the single-dose CanSino vaccine from China, through the cooperative efforts of the People’s Republic Embassy in KL. The first shipment is expected to arrive in the first week of August. — Malay Mail