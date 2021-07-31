Malaysia indebted to the country’s heroes – DPM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Malaysia and its people are indebted to the country’s heroes because what the country is enjoying today cannot be achieved without the sacrifices that they had made since before the independence, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister said the services and sacrifices of the nation’s warriors would be forever engraved in history.

“Alhamdulillah, today, July 31, 2021, is National Warriors’ Day which is celebrated every year to commemorate the endless service of the country’s heroes.

“Our warriors are forever ready to defend the motherland by land, sea or air and are willing to make the highest sacrifices for the sake of the country’s sovereignty and the beloved people,” he said in a speech posted on his Facebook page in conjunction with the National Warriors’ Day today. – Bernama