Man in Siburan arrested for allegedly setting parked vehicle on fire

KUCHING (July 31): A 21-year-old man was arrested by the police at around 4.45pm yesterday (July 30) for allegedly setting a parked vehicle on fire at Mile 18, Siburan, Jalan Kuching-Serian.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said that the arrest was made at the district’s Criminal Investigations Department after the police interviewed the suspect.

“The suspect however did not admit to the offence,” said Lim in a statement last night.

The suspect is currently being investigated under Section 435 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

After the arrest, police also seized the suspect’s handphone for evidence.

Meanwhile, a police report of the incident was lodged by a 21-year-old victim who realised the fire around 1.20am yesterday.

According to the victim, the vehicle was parked at the back of a commercial shoplot when he heard a loud explosion and discovered the fire.

Lim revealed that the victim is the son to the hardware shop owner who was assaulted on July 10 over the distribution of food assistance to the people in Siburan.

“The victim told police that the incident could be related to the assault case,” he added.

For the July 10 assault case, the case was investigated under Section 504, 427, 160 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 and has since been handed to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Meanwhile, police also revealed that the vehicle was actually rented to the victim who has failed to pay the vehicle’s rent over the last two years.

A police report was recently lodged by the husband of the vehicle’s owner at the Sekama police station over the default payment.