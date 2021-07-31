Nanta: Food Panda, Grab given 14 days to submit comprehensive policy to KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA (July 31): Two major food delivery companies (p-hailing), namely, Food Panda Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Grab Malaysia, have been asked to submit proposals and a comprehensive policy to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), to be implemented in the near future.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this move was to improve the services offered to consumers, traders and riders, including reviewing a lower charge rate compared with the existing rate.

He said the companies have agreed to give feedback to his ministry within 14 days on three matters.

“The three matters are, a clear and orderly communication plan from the company to traders, consumers and riders; a clear application system that does not confuse traders and consumers as well as a policy on delivery charges, commissions and payment of wages,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the move was a follow-up to a joint engagement session with the two companies on July 29 to discuss various issues related to the p-hailing industry.

The session was to understand the overall business operations and cost structure as well as various issues arising and public complaints related to commission rates charged by p-hailing companies, especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and the current phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Nanta said during the engagement session, KPDNHEP had obtained a detailed explanation of the operations of the two companies, and steps taken in addressing issues raised by consumers and traders.

He said KPDNHEP was always concerned and took note of several issues that had been highlighted by consumers and traders related to the services provided by these p-hailing companies.

At the same time, Nanta said KPDNHEP called on the public to always be wise in choosing goods and services and understand every term to ensure that no party takes advantage, especially when the country is currently facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

For any complaints, the public can browse https://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or WhatsApp at 019-2794317 or via email to e-aduan[email protected] — Bernama