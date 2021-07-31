Online appointments now available for Puspakom Sarawak branches – Lee Kim Shin

KUCHING (July 31): The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) in Sarawak now operates according to appointments made online, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He explained this was to reduce congestion as well as prevent people from queuing and waiting too long, which had occurred previously.

He also said in line with this new arrangement, Puspakom has increased the capacity of vehicles inspected at its branches in Sarawak.

In a statement, he revealed the capacity at Kuching branch has been increased from 476 units to 506 units, Miri branch from 196 units to 205 units, Sibu branch from 196 units to 225 units, Bintulu branch from 140 units to 187 units, Sarikei branch from 56 units to 73 units and Sri Aman branch from 56 units to 70 units.

“For Puspakom Kuching Branch, the public only has to wait one day for a vehicle inspection after making an appointment online and for B5 (change of ownership), they have to wait for two days.

“Meanwhile, for the other five branches, there are no problems and there is no need to wait. If you make an appointment online today, you can inspect on the same day,” he said as reported by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

According to the statement, Lee made a working visit to Puspakom Kuching on Friday. Accompanying him was Permanent Secretary to the Transport Ministry Datu Buckland Bangik.

Lee said the public who wanted to inspect their vehicles should come according to the appointment time set to avoid any problems.

On Puspakom operations, he said the Kuching branch had extended its operations from 8am to 6.30pm, (every Monday to Saturday) due to the increased number of vehicles that needed to be inspected.

He said other branches would maintain their normal operating hours and days, namely every Monday to Friday, (8am to 5pm) for Miri, Sarikei and Sri Aman; (8am to 6pm) for Sibu and (8am to 5.30pm) for Bintulu.

Lee said Puspakom Kuching office would also be relocated to a new area in Kota Samarahan next year.

“The area is larger and I hope when Puspakom Kuching moves to the new site, more vehicles can be inspected and facilities can be added and capacity problems will not arise again.”

Puspakom online appointments can be made via website https://www.puspakom.com.my/appointment/.