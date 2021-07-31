PH Sarawak calls for PM, cabinet to step down

MIRI (July 31): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak today called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet for “treachery” against the Constitutional Monarch following the royal rebuke over the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances in Parliament last week.

PH Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling said that it was now clear that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under Muhyiddin’s leadership had lost its majority in Parliament and that he should immediately step down.

“Our stand is for the PM and his cabinet members and Attorney General (AG) to have at least the basic dignity to step down. They must respect the monarchy and the federal constitution, which is the supreme law in Malaysia,” he said, amid growing calls from various parties for Muhyiddin to step down.

On July 26, on the first day of the special Parliament sitting, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan revealed that the Emergency Ordinances had been revoked since July 21, which led to an uproar and chaos in Parliament.

Ling stressed that in a notice he received dated July 19, the key agenda for the special parliament sitting was to table the Proclamation of Emergency dated Jan 11, 2021 and Emergency Ordinances, which were made under the Emergency in line with Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution before both houses of Parliament.

“Therefore, why did Takiyuddin blatantly lie to all Members of Parliament on July 26 that the Emergency Ordinances had already been revoked on July 21?

“This goes to show that PN does not have te confidence that they have the majority in the Parliament,” he said.

Apart from PH Sarawak, other parties that have openly criticised Muhyiddin’s cabinet and called for his immediate resignation are Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Najib Razak and UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.