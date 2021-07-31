PMO: Extension of Emergency in S’wak necessary to postpone polls, prevent surge of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (July 31): The extension of the Emergency in Sarawak is necessitated in order to postpone the coming 12th State Election and prevent Covid-19 from spreading more seriously, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today.

It explained that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following consultation with the Sarawak state government had consented to the localised Emergency from August 2 this year to February 2, 2022.

“With the Proclamation of Emergency, the election for the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly cannot be held during the Emergency period except if the Emergency is ended earlier,” it said in the statement issued from Putrajaya.

It disclosed that the Federal Cabinet in their meeting on July 21 had agreed to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare Proclaimation of Emergency for the whole of Sarawak after the present Emergency ends on August 1 (tomorrow).

“Subsequently, the KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after consulting with Sarawak state government, had given his consent for Proclamation of Emergency for the whole of Sarawak which will take effect on August 2 this year until February 2, 2022.

“The Proclamation of Emergency needs to be declared to postpone the election for Sarawak State Legislative Assembly to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 from getting more serious,” it stressed.

A Federal Government Gazette released last night revealing the localised Emergency had gone viral on social media platforms since this morning.

The gazette stated that amongst others the Proclamation of Emergency (Sarawak) was declared under Clause (1) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution ‘to suspend the general election to the Dewan Undangan Negeri in order to prevent any further increase in the spread of the epidemic of Covid-19 if the general election is held’.

The 12th Sarawak state election was supposed to be held within 60 days after August 1 (tomorrow) when the current Emergency ends.

The current DUN term was supposed to end on June 6 this year, but it was suspended due to the Emergency.

The DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar had stated previously that the DUN would not be dissolved but would continue its term until Aug 1 this year which is the end of the current nationwide Emergency.

Sarawak last held its state election on May 7 in 2016.