PN component parties to continue disseminate correct information

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties have vowed to continue helping Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and all party leaderships to disseminate correct information to the rakyat.

The information chiefs of the 12 PN component parties also called for the focus to be returned to safeguarding the health of the people and rebuilding the country’s economy through the implementation of the National Recovery Plan which has been drafted by the government.

In a joint statement on Saturday, they also called on all levels of society to examine the series of explanations given by the government on the current situation.

“Too many parties are trying to take advantage of the situation for personal gain and to save themselves, including by creating fake news and exploiting the current situation through social media.

“The rakyat must be sensitive to this irresponsible movement and always refer to authentic sources to find out the real situation,” said the statement by information chiefs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Pas, Sabah Progressive Party, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, MIC, MCA, Progressive Democratic Party, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, and Sarawak United People’s Party.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan, however, was not listed in the statement.

The statement also said that the component parties upheld the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to ensure that the people’s welfare was protected.

“We thank the leadership of parties in the government, as well as members of parliament who have fully expressed their support to Muhyiddin and his cabinet to continue leading the country in facing Covid-19.

“This is the real priority of the country at this time, for the good of the people as a whole,” they said.