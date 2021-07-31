Police to question #Lawan protest organisers for holding rally during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): The police are to investigate the organisers of today’s #Lawan rally at the Kuala Lumpur city centre for organising a rally during the current movement control order (MCO).

Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the organisers, Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR), were not allowed to have a rally when the pandemic is still rife.

“Even though it was peaceful, no protests are allowed during the current MCO period,” he was quoted saying in FMT.

“No assemblies or gatherings are allowed according to Section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342). That is clear.

“While the protest was peaceful, it still violated Act 342.”

Hundreds attended the rally today to demand the resignation of prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet for their failure to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and demanded that Parliament continue to sit.

They were meant to move into Dataran Merdeka but were not allowed entry by the police.

“A few parties organised a protest with the aim of gathering at Dataran Merdeka,” Zainal was quoted saying in news portal The Vibes.

“We prevented them from doing so, and they gathered only in the vicinity of Dataran Merdeka.

“They were given time to gather, and they left peacefully.”

After gathering at 10am the crowd dispersed at around 1pm peacefully without incident. – MalayMail