Sabah to face Terengganu without three key players

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will face Terengganu FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Gong Badak on Sunday without three main players on Sunday.

Head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said Alto Linus and Randy Baruh had each collected three yellow cards while Park Taesu was injured during the match against Sri Pahang FC last Wednesday.

Kurniawan however said several players have been identified for the three roles which will be decided after Saturday’s training session.

“Although we have to face Terengganu FC on Sunday without our three main players, I am confident of what we have at the moment.

“I believe the players are ready to face any tough matches, especially when we play away.

“I hope all the players remain focused and stay confident in tomorrow’s match (Sunday) and achieve a good result,” he said in a statement from Kuala Terengganu.

Kurniawan said they have identified some of the mistakes during the Sri Pahang FC match last Wednesday and the players must keep focus to at least collect a point.

“I always emphasise to the players that all matches, regardless of our opponents, must be treated equally and consider it as our final match.

“Anything can happen in football and we hope to at least steal a point at our opponent’s playing field,” he said.

On Sabah FC’s position in the Super League, Kurniawan said Terengganu FC currently sit in second place behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) with nine wins, three draws and three losses and collected 30 points.

“If we can steal a point, maybe even three points, it will definitely motivate the players and give them confidence in our next home match against Kuala Lumpur City FC on August 4 at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.