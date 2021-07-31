Sarawak Manufacturers Association arranges distribution of 300 food baskets to needy folk

KUCHING (July 31): Members of Sarawak Manufacturers Association have teamed up in preparing 300 food baskets to help the needy folk who are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total funds for this drive amounted to RM18,500 and were contributed by Dahfa Foods Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Gold Coil Sarawak Sdn Bhd, Kayusar Sdn Bhd, Polyflow Pipes Sdn Bhd, Roadtac Technology Sdn Bhd, Sundrop Fruit Juices Sdn Bhd, Supreme Cold Storage Sdn Bhd, United GI Products, and also members Joseph Lau, Allen Lau, Mariana Ung, Stephen Ang, Stephen Ung, Sim Cho Phong, Thomas Wong and Tie Tung Wei.

The four organisations that helped to distribute the food baskets were Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kuching District, Sarawak Society for the Deaf and Kuching Sakya Association.