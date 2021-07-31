SDMC: Two new community clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 31): The Sarawak Health Department has declared two new clusters in the state today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 updates, the committee said both the clusters were community clusters, involving two longhouses in Beluru and a village near Jalan Puncak Borneo here.

The Kampung Git Cluster here involves several families living at KM27 off Jalan Puncak Borneo here which had infected 20 people out of 41 screened.

The positive cases have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC), it added.

The Jambatan Lemua Cluster in Beluru involved two longhouses in Seputi, Bakong that were under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

SDMC said 11 infections were detected from the cluster out of 133 screened, with four more still waiting for their lab test results.

Those positive have been admitted to Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of two clusters namely Jalan Masket Cluster in Sebauh and Ulu Teru Cluster in Beluru, after no new cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

The state currently has 84 active clusters, with 13 reporting 55 new Covid-19 cases for the day.

These include the two new clusters declared today.

The other clusters that recorded addition in positive cases were Kampung Sungai Duuh (15), Bunga Rampai (12), Melikin (8), KINDA KM 18 (5), Jalan Tatau-Selangau (4), Kampung Paon Rimu (2), Tanjung Tuang (2), Jalan Sungai Tapang (1), Balai Ringin Melayu (1), Abu Bengang (1), and Sungai Sangan (1).

Meanwhile, the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system remained unchanged at 263, as no new premises in the state were listed in there today.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.