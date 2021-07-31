SEB: Reinforcement works ongoing to strengthen power supply to Lundu, Sematan areas

KUCHING (July 31): Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) is prioritising reinforcement works on its electricity network system slated for Lundu and Sematan areas, which is currently being supplied through very long feeder lines that are susceptible to interferences and faults.

Recently, the two areas experienced a spate of supply interruptions due to various external causes ranging from bad weather and landslides to fallen trees that damaged electrical poles and lines, as well as excavation by third-party contractors.

As a long-term solution to address such issue, a total of RM223 million worth of new facilities and installations are being invested to cater to the reliability efforts for the population of Lundu and Sematan up to Telok Melano, with some of these projects having already reached completion.

“Efforts are being made to reinforce the supply system for residents in Lundu and Sematan. “Currently, they are receiving electricity supply from the Batu Kitang sub-station through double-circuit 33kV overhead lines that run a great distance of about 100km, and long lines are susceptible to disturbances.

“A fault at one point can affect the whole network leading up to Sematan,” said SEB utilities arm Syarikat Sesco Bhd’s chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee.

“We are currently working to shorten the lines by creating additional circuits, following the completion of the Tondong sub-station. We would like to assure our customers in Lundu and Sematan that we are prioritising efforts to improve and strengthen reliability of power supply for these areas. We understand the inconvenience that they face whenever they experience supply interruptions, and our operations team are placed on standby 24-7 for immediate deployment to minimise interruption time,” he said.

Over the next few years, the electricity supply to Lundu and Sematan is expected to be strengthened with the construction and installation of 132kV transmission lines (initially energised at 33kV) from Tondong to Lundu for significant improvement on supply reliability for Bau, Lundu, Sematan and Telok Melano areas.

This is currently in the planning stage, and the targeted completion deadline is between 2025 and 2026.

Works on the double-circuit 33kV cable from Tondong to Bau meant to improve the voltage distribution to Sematan by shortening the distance to the power source, are ongoing and expected to complete end of this year, while the second 33kV source from Lundu to Sematan to improve reliability of supply would commence next year.

The laying of 33kV cable from the existing overhead line at Siniawan to Bau to enhance the reliability to supply Bau and Lundu; and transformer’s upgrading works at Kampung Sileng to improve supply to Sematan Water Treatment Plant, are both ongoing.

Works that have reached completion are the 2.5MVA transformer at Kampung Keranji junction to provide contingency to the existing system at Sematan, and the transformer’s upgrade for Lundu Hospital to cater to its current and future supply needs.

On July 25, power supply to Bau, Lundu and Sematan was interrupted due to a fault on one of the electrical towers, which affected the Batu Kitang-Bau Line. The team had to perform an emergency shutdown at 12.30pm on July 26 to allow repair works on the tower.

Works were completed and the supply normalised at 2.50pm.

A week ago, a landslide near Kampung Haji Baki along Jalan Batu Kitang here occurred around midnight, damaging electrical cables and affected supply to residents from Batu Kitang all the way to Sematan.

SEB operations team managed to restore supply at around 2am via another circuit.

Meanwhile, SEB vice-president for distribution Yusri Safri said the team would continue to monitor the performance of the supply lines and remain watchful, especially over supply to critical facilities like clinics and water treatment plants.

“We are also mindful of the vaccine storage centre for Lundu and Sematan, and our team are in close communication with the state Health Department should it need back-up power supply.

“Should an interruption occur, we would do whatever is necessary to restore supply as soon as possible,” assured Yusri.