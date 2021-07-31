SMC: Only people vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter Sibu Central Market from tomorrow

SIBU (July 31): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has reminded members of the public that starting from tomorrow, only those who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 will be allowed to enter Sibu Central Market.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Councillor Albert Tiang, pointed out that the premises will be off limits to those failing to show proof of vaccination.

“Visitors entering Sibu Central Market via any of the five entrances to the premises, are required to show proof of vaccination such as a digital certificate from MySejahtera App or manual card.

“We only recognise the hardcopy (manual card) or digital certificate inside MySejahtera app.

“Please do not use photocopies or screenshots as they will not be accepted,” he informed.

To ensure smooth implementation of the policy, Tiang urged members of the public to give their cooperation.

He said the measure was to ensure the safety of traders and visitors against Covid-19 as the market is listed under the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system.