SOMChE 2021 an ideal platform for showcasing innovations in chemical engineering

KUCHING (July 31): The 32nd Symposium of Malaysian Chemical Engineers (SOMChE) was held virtually for the first time this year, running from July 15 to 16.

Themed ‘Navigating the Frontier of Sustainability’, the event was jointly conducted by the School of Chemical Engineering and Science, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, and Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE), Malaysia – with support from the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia and Universitas Lambung Mangkurat (Indonesia).

Intended to promote the development of long-term research collaborations, SOMChE 2021 provided an ideal platform for young researchers, scholars, engineers, and practitioners to present their latest research findings and innovation in chemical engineering and related disciplines.

The symposium featured eight renowned speakers from academia and industry including Prof Datuk Taufiq Yap Yun Hin from Universiti Malaysia Sabah; Prof Dato Abdul Wahab Mohammad from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia; Prof Suzana Yusup from Universiti Teknologi Petronas; Prof Sankar Bhattacharya from Monash University, Australia; Prof Suryadi Ismadji from Widya Mandala Surabaya Catholic University, Indonesia; Prof Raymond R Tan from De La Salle University, the Phillipines; Nik Suhaimi Mat Hassan from Sime Darby Plantation (Malaysia); and Dr Anuar Hamid from East 101 Sdn Bhd.

More than 80 local and international delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia presented their papers and posters at the symposium.

The event highlighted five tracks – environmental and waste management; material science and engineering; green and sustainable processing; energy; and bioprocessing and biotechnology.

“In addressing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, present and future chemical engineers play an important role in designing and developing sustainable processes without compromising the future generations.

“Modern chemical processes need to enable more efficient use of raw materials and energy preferably from renewable resources, as well as safer and environmentally-benign through minimising emissions and pollutants at the source rather than end-of-pipe treatment,” said Swinburne Sarawak in a statement.

The organising committee of SOMChE 2021 acknowledged the generous sponsorship of Sarawak Research and Development Council (Sarawak RDC) and Ruby Sponsor KLK OLEO; Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) and Nano Life Quest Sdn Bhd for sponsoring the major awards and prizes; as well as Borneo Indah Sdn Bhd for its conference proceedings pen-drive sponsorship.

