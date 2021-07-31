Some 300,000 adults in Sarawak not vaccinated yet, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (July 31): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian believes that about 300,000 adults in Sarawak have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We suspect some of these 300,000 people are those who are bedridden or having difficulties in visiting the vaccination centre, and there are groups of people who are sceptical about the vaccines as well,” he said.

He told a Facebook live discussion hosted by Kuching City South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng that the statistics and figures from the state’s vaccination campaign needed to be properly analysed to reflect the true situation on the ground for the numbers to be meaningful.

With more infectious Covid-19 variants spreading across the world, Dr Sim stressed the importance of utilising the statistics to achieve the state’s vaccination objectives.

“For example, there are many registered residents in Kapit but quite many of them are working in other divisions, leading to a seemingly lower vaccination rate in Kapit. In Johor, we have about 50,000 Sarawakians studying or working there.”

On doubts over the efficacy of vaccines against certain Covid-19 variants, Dr Sim reiterated that the purpose of vaccination was to achieve herd immunity, and to lower the risk of death and hospitalisation caused by Covid-19.

“Most of the new cases reported in the state involved family members due to the highly infectious Delta variant. However, people who are vaccinated only exhibited mild or no symptoms at all if they have been infected.”

Dr Sim said many in Peninsula Malaysia were envious of the state’s high vaccination rate, despite having to cope with a fewer healthcare workers, and he hoped other politicians would stop being irresponsible in misleading the public on the state’s vaccination drive.

“We are rather fortunate in the sense that we had achieved a commendable stride in the state’s vaccination campaign before the Delta variant struck. If not, what’s happening in Peninsula Malaysia will likely happen here with shortage of hospital beds.”

He reminded the public to continue to wear face masks, observe social distancing and other standard operating procedures (SOPs) even after being vaccinated and to exercise caution in social activities.

Meanwhile, Wee appealed to the state Health Department on the possibility of allowing Stutong community market to resume business as soon as possible if hawkers had tested negative for Covid-19 and no foreigners were allowed to be inside the market.

Stutong community has been ordered to close for two weeks until Aug 9 due to the detection of Covid-19 infections.

Wee also announced that the Kuching Festival, which has been held in conjunction with the elevation of Kuching to city status, has again been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.