Thousands converge on Dataran Merdeka for #Lawan protest

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): More than two thousand people consisting mainly of Malaysian youth gathered in the heart of Kuala Lumpur today to take part in the #Lawan protest.

In the morning, the crowd, which initially numbered below one hundred, grew to a few thousand by 10.45am, and by 11am, the entire length of Jalan Tun Perak below the Masjid Jamed LRT Station was packed.

The protest was organised by Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR), which consists of activists like Undi18’s Tharma Pillai, Afiq Adib and Muhammad Alshatri and Bersih’s Mohd Asraf Sharafi.

SSR organised several small protests previously, including the “Black Flag” protest at Dataran Merdeka on July 17 and a vehicle convoy on July 24.

As protestors began to make their way slowly towards Dataran Merdeka, they were stopped by the police who said they were not allowed to enter the historic square.

After some discussion, the police appeared to back down, but soon after, the protestors were still barred from entry, so they sat on the main road and began chanting while holding posters and banners aloft.

Some also brought mock corpses wrapped in kapan cloth to symbolise the high number of daily deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia as well as the country’s collapsing healthcare system. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME