Two longhouses in Saratok, workers quarters in Tatau among four new localities put under EMCO in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING (July 31): Two longhouses in Saratok and a workers quarters in Tatau among the four new localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC revealed that the Stonehead Quarry Sdn Bhd workers quarters has been placed under EMCO from July 29 to Aug 11.

The two longhouses – Rh Ruta, Peligong Sebetan, and Rh Bundat, Sg Anak, Sebetan Ulu in Saratok , would be placed under EMCO from Aug 1 to Aug 15.

Mega Jutamas Sdn Bhd, located at Lot 6, Block 32, Sungai Kabulu, Ulu Suai, Suai, Niah, Sakai Land District in Subis is placed under EMCO from July 31 to Aug 14.

The committee also declared the end of EMCO at four localities today.

The EMCO at two longhouses in Sarikei – Rh Anggat, Sungai Garu, Sebangkoi and Rh Jawie Sg Seleku; Kampung Gerung in Padawan, Kuching and Kampung Pasir Hilir in Lundu ends today (July 31).

There are no extensions of EMCO at other localities today.