Water woes at four Krokong villages resolved

KUCHING (July 31): The low water pressure problems at four villages in Krokong, Bau, has been resolved with the installation of a booster pump next to the reservoir tank near St Patrick church in Krokong.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh said the booster pump installation project was implemented as one of his rural transformation projects with a cost of RM600,000.

He said the project had been fully completed and handed over to the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

He said before the installation of the booster pump, the residents of Kampung Batu Spit, Kampung Peros, Kampung Tongga and Kampung Puak had always experienced dry taps.

“The booster pump has been used for about a month already and is so far so good. I can say that the low water pressure faced by the residents in the four villages have been fully resolved,” he said.

Miro thanked JBALB for successfully implementing the project that benefitted about 400 families.

He said the booster pump was installed because previous pumps do not have sufficient capacity to supply water to all the four localities.