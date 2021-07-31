Youth and Sports Minister congratulates shuttlers Aaron-Wooi Yik

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has congratulated men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for delivering Malaysia’s first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He said that although they could not defend the silver won by Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong at the 2016 Rio edition, the determination and fighting spirit Aaron-Wooi Yik showed throughout their campaign in Tokyo was inspiring.

“Congratulations Aaron and Wooi Yik on your bronze medal achievement. After nine days, we are finally rewarded with the country’s first medal.

“I could see that Aaron and Wooi Yik were very determined and gave an energetic display. I know it is not easy taking on opponents who are more experienced, more so since this is our pair’s first Olympic outing.

“Surely all Malaysians rejoice in and are proud of their achievement. Congratulations Aaron-Wooi Yik. Continue your efforts. Make this success as a fuel to create more glorious #DemiMalaysia moments,” he said on his Facebook page.

Aaron-Wooi Yi bagged the bronze after bouncing back from a first-game loss to beat world number two Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in 52 minutes at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo today.

Reezal Merican also expressed his appreciation to their coach, Flandy Limpele for his hard work in training the pair to reach a level where they have now managed to bag a medal on their Olympic debut. – Bernama