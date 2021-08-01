101-year-old woman praised for getting jab

TAMPARULI: A 101-year-old senior citizen from Kampung Lapai, Tenghilan has won praises for turning up at Tenghilan Health Clinic for her Covid-19 vaccine jab on Sunday.

The centenarian, Kagus Languan, is among the oldest vaccine recipients in Sabah.

Another 101-year-old woman, Chung Kui Ching, has been previously reported in getting her vaccination in Kota Kinabalu in May.

While under observation after vaccination, Kagus expressed feeling blessed and appreciated the opportunity in receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim praised Kagus for her courage in getting immunized.

“I was made to understand that she was very calm when the vaccine was administered and is currently in good condition.”

He also commended the healthcare workers for their service.

The Tamparuli assemblyman had visited Tenghilan Health Clinic several days ago to inspect the vaccination process and to offer moral support to the vaccine recipients.

He said public awareness on the importance of vaccines would help the government in achieving the herd immunity target.