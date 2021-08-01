11 arrested in Kuching for alleged involvement in gambling activities

KUCHING (Aug 1): A total of 11 male suspects were arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in gambling activities at a premises in Jalan Arang, here around 1.15am today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects were still in the midst of playing their card games upon the arrival of the raiding team at the premises.

“The suspects aged between 22 and 63-years-old is currently being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He added that the raid was carried out based on information that was received and gathered by the police.

Aidil also revealed that five of the suspects have past criminal records under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for various gambling offences.

Also arrested was a 52-year-old security guard who has three past records for criminal intimidation, extortion and drug abuse.

“During the raid, police also seized the table and chairs that were used by the suspects, playing cards and cash money amounting to RM3,720,” said Aidil.

During police interrogation, all of the suspect admitted that they were indeed gambling inside the premises.