27 dog bites in MBKS area in just one week

KUCHING (August 1): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has appealed to dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies as there had been 27 cases of dog bites reported to the council in just one week from July 18.

He also revealed that during that period, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council had reported six and 25 cases respectively.

The mayor also warned dog owners not to bring their pets to a public garden as they risk being fined.

“With rabies outbreak still happening in the state, I would like to warn the community again to keep your dogs indoors for the safety of the community,” he told a Facebook Live discussion.

Since the rabies outbreak was declared in Sarawak on July 1, 2017, the number of cases have reached 35, with 33 fatalities.

Those wanting to get their pet dogs vaccinated against rabies can contact Kuching office at 082-628248/082-628250/082-628255, Serian (019-2045829), Kota Samarahan (082-671221), Sarikei (084-658129), Sri Aman (083-322106), Betong (083-471622), Sibu (084-330224), Mukah (084-871050), Bintulu (086-335770), Miri (085-411866), Limbang (085-212177) and Lawas (085-285085) for an appointment.