CM: MBKS, DBKU to have digital common centres

KUCHING (August 1): Both Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will have their respective digital common centres to provide better services in line with Kuching attaining a Smart City status by 2030, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said this is also in tandem with Sarawak becoming a developed state in Malaysia in the same year.

“MBKS and DBKU will have their respective digital common centres, which will be linked with the state common centre at Bangunan Baitulmakmur 2 (in Petra Jaya).

“There will be interfacing and exchange of information between the local authorities as well as the state digital common centre, and any weaknesses that are happening at both authorities can be rectified,” he said during the 33rd City Day do aired by TVS today.

DBKU hosted this year’s celebration themed ‘Digital Transformation Towards A Smart Kuching City’.

Abang Johari said the digital common centre is aimed at rectifying any weaknesses in service delivery.

Taking the Covid-19 pandemic as an example, he said many parts of the city had been facing waste collection problems due to some staff at Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd undergoing quarantine.

“This is just an example, so we need a rectification process to come up with other alternatives to improve services for our city folk.

“Local authorities can play their respective roles to provide better services. With digital communication, we can improve a lot of things including traffic flow,” he said.

He added that digital transformation meant that the local authorities should offer their services digitally to enable swift communication between the authorities and the community.

On the Smart City concept, Abang Johari said it is a wholesome concept with an ultimate aim of transforming Kuching into a beautiful, clean, smart and environmental-friendly city for all.

“Physically, the city has to be beautiful and not only should the environment be clean, the services provided for the people must be made available at their fingertips and of quality. Also, we need to have a friendly environment for the people,” he said.

He hoped that both MBKS and DBKU will join hands in developing Kuching into one of the smart cities in Malaysia by 2030.

“I hope that both mayors can play their role. MBKS and DBKU must work together to provide smart facilities to all citizens by 2030,” added the chief minister.