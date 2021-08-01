CM: S’wak govt approves an area near State Library in Petra Jaya to be nature reserve

KUCHING (August 1): The Sarawak government has approved an area in the vicinity of the State Library in Petra Jaya here to be preserved as a nature reserve, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 which focused on, among others, sustainability.

“Lately, I approved an area under Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to become a nature reserve. We will plant local trees there and the area, which is behind the State Library, will be connected to the State Library.

“This will ensure a green environment for city dwellers and we will also beautify the main road areas in Kuching city,” he said during the 33rd City Day Celebration themed ‘Digital Transformation Towards A Smart Kuching City’ today.

Abang Johari said the Local Government and Housing Ministry and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had informed him that they would engage more green efforts to beautify MBKS areas in line with sustainability.

He was also pleased to note that the Padawan Municipal Council is also in the process of doing the same.

“The government has approved some allocation for some areas in Kota Sentosa, Padawan to be beautified. We need more better plans to achieve the status of a sustainable city.”

On housing development, the chief minister called on the local authorities to work with the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources to identify areas which required housing planning.

He said there were still some squatters areas in and around the city, which would need detailed planning from the authorities concerned to enhance sustainability.

“We have to plan our housing development, and need to have sustainable housing for our squatters to provide a better living environment for these folk in the city.”

In terms of having a clean and hygienic environment, Abang Johari said both DBKU and MBKS had done their part to provide a friendly environment for the city folk.

“We celebrate Kuching City Day every Aug 1, although this year in a restrained manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The theme this year is laudable and as it is in line with the state government’s objective of transforming Kuching into a Smart City,” he added.

Kuching was elevated to a city on Aug 1, 1988, the third to be declared the city status after Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh in Malaysia.

The uniqueness of Kuching City is that it has two city councils – MBKS and DBKU, which takes turn to host the City Day celebration.