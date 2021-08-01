Covid-19: 578 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 17,150 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 1): An increase of 93 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak over the last 24 hours with the state registering 578 new cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the latest figure brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 77,306.

Though there was an increase of case, Sarawak’s cases were among the lowest across Malaysia with the country recording a total of 17,150 new cases.

Five states recorded four-digit cases with Selangor topping the list at 6,326 followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,086), Kedah (1,511), Johor (1,045), and Sabah (1,002).

New cases were also reported in Negeri Sembilan (809), Penang (752), Perak (693), Melaka (686), Pahang (676), Kelantan (459), and Terengganu (429) while Putrajaya, Perlis, and Labuan recorded less than 100 cases at 72, 21 and five respectively.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,130,422 cases.